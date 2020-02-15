California Public Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 173,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Envista as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $598,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVST. Evercore ISI began coverage on Envista in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.38 million. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

