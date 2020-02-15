Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 111.36%. The business had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

