Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,529,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 101,971 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 266,885 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 807,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 805,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,500,000 after acquiring an additional 64,775 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,941,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI opened at $61.81 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

In other D. R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

