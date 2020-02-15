Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 7,260 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 48,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB opened at $54.35 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.