Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,318,000 after buying an additional 498,352 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after buying an additional 392,806 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,340,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after buying an additional 194,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.