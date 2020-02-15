Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $243.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,556,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $3,188,487.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,622.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,742 shares of company stock valued at $24,453,342 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

