Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Cowen lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.