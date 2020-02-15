Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYMB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HYMB opened at $60.29 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $60.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1848 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.