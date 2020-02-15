Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 75.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 24.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $169.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $141.50 and a 12-month high of $176.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.56.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. Wedbush lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

