Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.55% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.06 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

