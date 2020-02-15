Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 23,761 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,761 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Shares of LVHD opened at $34.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $34.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th.

