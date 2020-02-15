Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 575 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,500,000 after purchasing an additional 887,296 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

NYSE:DFS opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.07. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

