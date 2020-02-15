Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 179,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,068,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after acquiring an additional 90,586 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 884.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.55. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.09.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

