Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,573 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 92,512 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 102,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $64,112,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MOS opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -234.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.74. Mosaic Co has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

