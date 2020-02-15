Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,989,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Workday by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Workday by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 1,587.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Workday by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 14,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $48,387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $1,833,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $196.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.04 and a beta of 1.48. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.06 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

