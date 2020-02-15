Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 806 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,907 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,795,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 947.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,251,386 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,904 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $24,234,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $16,555,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,006,741 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,152,000 after purchasing an additional 209,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

