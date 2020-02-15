Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 828 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $68.24 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.13.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.