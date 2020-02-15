Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 959 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter.

IVOG opened at $152.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.83. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $130.18 and a 1 year high of $152.47.

