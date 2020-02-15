Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 994 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KCE. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.17. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

