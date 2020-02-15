Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 1,762 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,108,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,451,000 after purchasing an additional 112,579 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV opened at $158.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $110.23 and a 1-year high of $176.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $65,498.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,344 shares in the company, valued at $330,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $357,088.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,654.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $4,978,719 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.72.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.