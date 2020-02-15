Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 6,868 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 276,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in Cummins by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after buying an additional 64,249 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Cummins by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

CMI stock opened at $166.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.14 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.