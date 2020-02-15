Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 83,383 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 333.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,383 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMTD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 46,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 34,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMTD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $57.00 to $53.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.95.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.92.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

In other news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $896,704.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $785,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,426.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

