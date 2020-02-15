Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,443,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 1.46% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2,366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.32.

RIGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

