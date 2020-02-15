Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stock Position in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,281,194 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ArQule were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in ArQule in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,371,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in ArQule by 438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 355,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 289,663 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ArQule by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ArQule by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ArQule by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArQule alerts:

Shares of ARQL stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. ArQule, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $20.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of research firms have commented on ARQL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of ArQule in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ArQule from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArQule currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL).

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.