Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $4.68 Million Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 157,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Welltower by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 133,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 36,351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Welltower by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 760,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,210,000 after buying an additional 55,973 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,087,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,155,000 after buying an additional 278,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Welltower by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.12.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $89.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.18. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 21.98%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.35%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

