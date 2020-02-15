Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $5.06 Million Stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in UGI were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 403,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in UGI by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 98,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in UGI by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in UGI by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on UGI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

UGI stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.52. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

