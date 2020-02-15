Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.08% of Cimarex Energy worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.94.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.46. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $76.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

