Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $4.52 Million in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 130,374 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

ZAYO stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Zayo Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Zayo Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zayo Group news, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $135,243.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,471.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $332,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,463. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

