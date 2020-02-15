Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases New Shares in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

Shares of ALLK opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.00. Allakos Inc has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.