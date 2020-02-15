Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 105.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,817 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 5,316.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,214,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,776 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $20,212,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $19,044,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 218.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 256,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,585,000 after acquiring an additional 175,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $103.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.25.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

