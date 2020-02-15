Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Stock Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,507 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Masco by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $5,643,414.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,213,490.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,714 shares of company stock valued at $16,632,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $45.61 on Friday. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 21.60%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.