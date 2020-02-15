Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Stock Position in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 3,130.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 14.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann dropped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price target on shares of Radius Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.89. Radius Health Inc has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $29.97.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

