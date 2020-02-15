Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 14,093 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,093 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $137.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.32 and a 200-day moving average of $139.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $127.86 and a 1-year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.86.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

