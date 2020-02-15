Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,884 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $7,676,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $14,297,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. Bank of America began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Shares of FISV opened at $122.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $2,889,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,500 shares of company stock worth $17,736,870 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

