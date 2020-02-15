Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 99,000 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 99,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.37% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUPN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 961,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23,182.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 495,414 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 443,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 232,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SUPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

SUPN opened at $24.00 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.