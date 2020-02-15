Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes $4.99 Million Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,796,000 after acquiring an additional 357,670 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 525.9% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after acquiring an additional 300,611 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,987,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,137,000 after acquiring an additional 217,690 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 8,495.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 213,328 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $7,183,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Svb Leerink began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

NYSE AZN opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $51.55.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

