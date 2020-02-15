Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes $5.38 Million Position in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 167,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.23% of Aircastle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 88,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

AYR stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.52. Aircastle Limited has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $243.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.37 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 17.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aircastle Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AYR. Zacks Investment Research raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen lowered Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

