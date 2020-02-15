Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,638.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.27. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

