Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 115.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

CRLBF stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flower, vape pens, and various forms of extracts under the cresco and Reserve brands; precisely-dosed and non-combustible products, including tinctures, capsules, salves, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand; culinary-backed and cannabis-infused edibles under the Mindy's Artisanal brand; and fruity confections under the Mindy's Kitchen brand.

