Christopher A. Wilson Sells 1,100 Shares of General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Stock

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) VP Christopher A. Wilson sold 1,100 shares of General Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $116,611.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,960.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFN opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $294.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. General Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

GFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in General Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in General Finance by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Finance by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 778,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 97,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Finance by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in General Finance by 1,027.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

