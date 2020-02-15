Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Up 3.7%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s share price was up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80, approximately 23,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 855,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLNE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.43 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 27,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $73,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,913.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 101,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 13.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 51.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.