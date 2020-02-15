Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 644,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $26,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

