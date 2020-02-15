Creative Planning Acquires 631 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Creative Planning raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,356 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 162.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,317 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 44.0% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,510,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after acquiring an additional 767,750 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $11,715,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,588,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,385,000 after acquiring an additional 471,114 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUN opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.48.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

