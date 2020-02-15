Creative Planning Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 203.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 110.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITB opened at $49.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.98. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

