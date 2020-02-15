Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 4,855 Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 921.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $32.89 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

