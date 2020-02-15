Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Zweig Total Return Fund were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Zweig Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Zweig Total Return Fund by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in The Zweig Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Zweig Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZTR opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%.

The Zweig Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

