Creative Planning Buys Shares of 9,663 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,455 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 224.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.54. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

