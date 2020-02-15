Creative Planning Cuts Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup set a $16.50 target price on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

