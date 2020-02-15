Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,979 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 174.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.63. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KIM. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Capital One Financial cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

