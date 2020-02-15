Creative Planning Decreases Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 305.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $22.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.3575 dividend. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.56%.

SKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

